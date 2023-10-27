Uroki Live's Inspiring Education Mission Continues Under New Ownership Through Website Closers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

The sale of Uroki Live marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company, which has rapidly gained recognition for its commitment to education

- Eric Pittman, Website Closers Business BrokerTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WebsiteClosers , the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, helps 4-year-old online education company Uroki Live secure its future. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes, the owner confirmed that the company was sold within the asking price.Uroki Live, a pioneering online tutoring service that has been dedicated to connecting US-based immigrant students with highly qualified Eastern European educators, has achieved a remarkable milestone with the successful sale of the company.Founded with a mission to bridge the language and education gap, Uroki Live has been a beacon of hope for immigrant students seeking quality education in their native tongue. Teaching US-based immigrant children in Eastern European languages presented a unique challenge due to the scarcity of local educators with mastery of these languages.Uroki Live, in response to this need, provided a seamless platform for students to access skilled Eastern European educators across various fields in a matter of minutes.The sale of Uroki Live marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the company, which has rapidly gained recognition for its commitment to delivering high-quality education and support to immigrant students in the United States.Eric Pittman , the broker responsible for facilitating the sale and a member of the esteemed team at Website Closers, expressed his optimism about the acquisition, saying, "Uroki Live's dedication to making education accessible to US-based immigrant students in their native languages has been inspiring. It was a privilege to assist in this deal, knowing that this legacy will continue to flourish under new ownership."Uroki Live's unique approach to education, with a growing roster of engaging, high-quality, and informative Eastern European educators, has transformed the learning experience for immigrant students. The platform provides a lifeline for those who have struggled to find specialized educational support in their native language.This acquisition not only signifies a strategic business move but also represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of education services tailored for immigrant students. As Uroki Live transitions to new ownership, the company's vision of making education accessible to all remains firmly intact.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Broker ContactEric Pittman770-714-5335ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

