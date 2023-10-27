The Forgotten Victor Herbert: No Singing Allowed! - A Centennial Memorial Concert Like No Other

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is proud to present "The Forgotten Victor Herbert: No Singing Allowed!,” a unique centennial memorial concert that celebrates 100 years since the passing of the American musical icon, Victor Herbert. Set to take place in the historic St Jean Baptiste Church, 186 E 76th Street in New York on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm, this event is destined to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of music enthusiasts everywhere.



This monumental concert promises an experience "never done before, even by Victor himself!” For the very first time, audiences will be treated to a full evening of Herbert's orchestral compositions penned between 1884 and 1924. Under the expert guidance of Steven Byess, Ohio Light Opera's most seasoned Herbert conductor, the 45-piece union freelance New Victor Herbert Orchestra will breathe life into some of Herbert's lesser-known masterpieces. Pieces set to be featured include the captivating "Royal Sec" from 1884, the mesmerizing "American Fantasia," the hauntingly beautiful "Irish Rhapsody," the spirited "Columbus Suite," the nostalgic "Auditorium Festival March”, and the historical "Suite of Serenades" from 1924 which will was first performed immediately before the introduction of Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue".



These compositions, initially crafted for the Pittsburgh Symphony and the Victor Herbert Orchestra, have remained in the shadows far too long. Now, a century after Herbert's passing, VHRP LIVE! is excited to shed light on these hidden gems, providing attendees with an opportunity to experience the full breadth of Herbert's genius.



Ticketing details are as follows:



- Tickets range from $30 to $100.



- Special rates are available for families who bring young people, ensuring the next generation is immersed in this rich musical legacy.



- The Box Office opens on January 1st, and tickets can be secured at thundertix.



Join us for this once-in-a-lifetime event as we honor the memory of Victor Herbert, a luminary whose contribution to the world of music remains unparalleled.



Celebrate the man, the music, and the legacy at "The Forgotten Victor Herbert: No Singing Allowed!"



