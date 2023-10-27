Consolidated Region 30MM Ammunition Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Consolidated Region 30MM Ammunition Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The consolidated region 30mm ammunition market is expected to reach $2.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The consolidated region 30MM ammunition market is projected to reach $2.30 billion by 2027, with a 5.2% CAGR, per TBRC's Consolidated Region 30MM Ammunition Global Market Report 2023.
Consolidated region 30MM ammunition market expands with increased military spending. North America leads the consolidated region 30MM ammunition market share. Key players: General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Olin, Rheinmetall Electronics, Elbit Systems, KMW + Nexter Defense Systems, Poongsan Corporation.
Consolidated Region 30MM Ammunition Market Segments
.By Caliber: 20mm, 25mm, 30mm, 40mm, Other Calibers
.By Ammunition Type: High Explosive Incendiary (HEI), High Explosive Incendiary - Tracer (HEI-T), High Explosive Incendiary/Tracer - Self Destruct (HEI/T-S.D.), Semi-armor Piercing High Explosive Incendiary-Tracer/Self Destruct, Other Ammunitions
.By Weapon Type: Autocannon, Rotary Cannon, Naval Gun, Anti-material Gun, Anti-aircraft Gun, Other Weapons
.By Platform: Airborne, Naval, Land
.By Application: Lethal, Non-lethal
.By Geography: The global consolidated region 30MM ammunition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Consolidated region 30MM ammunition is used with weapons that can fire 30-millimeter (mm) caliber rounds within a specific trading range. It is mainly utilized in weapons systems installed on aircraft, especially military aircraft engaged in air-to-air and air-to-ground operations.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Consolidated Region 30MM Ammunition Market Trends And Strategies
4. Consolidated Region 30MM Ammunition Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Consolidated Region 30MM Ammunition Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
