Plant Protein Market Outlook 2022: Big Things Are Happening Themarketpublicist

Some of the players studied are ADM (United States), Cargill (United States), DuPont (United States), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), Roquette Frères (France), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), DSM (Netherlands), Ingredion (United States), Emsland Group (Germany), PURIS (United States), COSUCRA (Belgium), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), SOTEXPRO (France), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Axiom Foods, Inc. (United States), Aminola (Canada), The Green Labs LLC. (United States).

The Global Plant Protein Market was valued at USD in 2023 and is expected to reach USD by 2029, growing at a CAGR of % during 2023-2029.

Definition:

Plant proteins are proteins derived from plant sources, such as legumes, grains, nuts, seeds, and vegetables, as opposed to animal sources like meat, dairy, and eggs. These proteins are an essential part of a vegetarian or vegan diet, but they are also consumed by people following various dietary patterns, including omnivores.

Here are some key points about plant proteins:

Sources: Plant proteins can be found in a wide range of plant-based foods. Common sources include beans (e.g., black beans, chickpeas, and lentils), tofu, tempeh, seitan, whole grains (e.g., quinoa, brown rice, and oats), nuts (e.g., almonds and peanuts), seeds (e.g., chia seeds and pumpkin seeds), and vegetables (e.g., spinach and broccoli).

Nutritional Benefits: Plant proteins can provide essential amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. They are typically lower in saturated fats and cholesterol compared to animal proteins, making them a healthier option for many people.

Market Trends:

As of my last knowledge update in January 2022, plant-based protein trends were on the rise due to various factors, including increasing interest in health, sustainability, and ethical considerations. However, it's important to note that the landscape of trends in the food industry can change rapidly, so it's advisable to check for the most recent developments. Here are some plant protein trends that were prominent:

Plant-Based Meat Alternatives: Plant-based burgers, sausages, and other meat substitutes gained significant popularity. Companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods were at the forefront of this trend. These products mimic the taste and texture of meat while being made from plant-based ingredients, primarily using proteins like soy, pea, or wheat.

Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives: Non-dairy milk, yogurt, cheese, and ice cream made from sources like almond, soy, oat, and coconut became increasingly popular. These alternatives catered to consumers with lactose intolerance, ethical concerns, or those seeking healthier options.

Market Drivers:

Plant protein consumption has been on the rise in recent years due to several key drivers, including:

Health and Wellness: Many people are turning to plant-based protein sources as part of a healthier lifestyle. Plant proteins are often lower in saturated fats, cholesterol, and calories compared to animal-based proteins. They are also rich in essential nutrients, such as fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Environmental Concerns: The environmental impact of animal agriculture, including greenhouse gas emissions and land and water use, has led to increased awareness about the environmental benefits of plant-based diets. People are choosing plant proteins to reduce their carbon footprint and promote sustainability.

Target Audience:

New Entrants/Investors, Analysts and Strategic Business Planners, Venture and Capitalist, Government Research Organizations, Private Research Organization, Government Bodies, End-Users, Others

Global Plant Protein Market Competitive Analysis

Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.

Players Included in Research Coverage: ADM (United States), Cargill (United States), DuPont (United States), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), Roquette Frères (France), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), DSM (Netherlands), Ingredion (United States), Emsland Group (Germany), PURIS (United States), COSUCRA (Belgium), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), SOTEXPRO (France), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Axiom Foods, Inc. (United States), Aminola (Canada), The Green Labs LLC. (United States)

Additionally, Past Global Plant Protein Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.

Segmentation and Targeting

Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the Plant Protein market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market – the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.



Plant Protein Product Types In-Depth : Concentrates, Isolates, Textured

Plant Protein Major Applications/End users: Food, Meat alternatives, Dairy alternatives, Bakery products, Performance Nutrition

Plant Protein Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:

. APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

. Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

. North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

. South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

. MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Research Objectives:

– Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.

– To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

. Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

. Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

. Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

. Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

