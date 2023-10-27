Investments And Mergers Reshaping The Competitive Landscape In Ready Mix Concrete By PMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covina, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) is a type of concrete that is manufactured in a batching plant, according to a set engineered mix design, and then delivered to construction sites in a ready-to-use condition. It is a highly convenient and efficient solution for concrete production, as it eliminates the need for on-site mixing, reduces labor requirements, and ensures the consistency and quality of the concrete mix.
Rapid urbanization and increasing infrastructure development worldwide are driving the demand for Ready Mix Concrete Market . This trend is especially prominent in emerging economies where new construction projects are abundant.
Key Highlights –
In August 2021, ACC, one of the leading cement producers, launched four new ready-mix concrete products -- ECOPact, ACC Thermofillcrete, ACC Suraksha NX Antiwashout Concrete and ACC ADMIX -- during the Covid pandemic. Suraksha NX ACC Customers can pour concrete using anti-washout concrete without being concerned about their foundation's high water table. Even when poured on surfaces with a high water content, the product mix maintains the desired qualities of concrete and sets up quickly-in about two hours.
Analyst View –
The use of Ready Mix Concrete reduces on-site labor requirements, decreases the need for equipment for mixing and handling raw materials, and minimizes construction delays. This results in cost savings and increased construction efficiency. Ready Mix Concrete is produced in controlled conditions, ensuring uniform quality and consistency across all batches. This is crucial for projects with specific structural or architectural requirements.
Report Scope:
| Attribute
| Details
| Base year for estimation
| 2022
| Forecast period
| 2022 – 2032
| Market representation
| Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032
| Market Segmentation
| By Production - Onsite and Offsite
By Application - Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure, and Industrial Utilities
| Regional scope
| North America - U.S., Canada
Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
| Report coverage
| Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Key players:
ACC Limited Vicat SA Lafarge S.A. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. Barney & Dickenson, Inc. W. Sidley, Inc. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Italcementi S.p.A. UltraTech Cement Limited Holcim Ltd. HeidelbergCement AG.
Ready Mix Concrete Market growth:
Construction Industry Expansion: The construction industry's continuous growth, especially in emerging markets, is a primary driver of the ready mix concrete market. Increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and a growing population necessitate the use of ready mix concrete for efficient and high-quality construction. Ease of Use and Quality Assurance: Ready mix concrete offers a convenient and efficient solution for builders and contractors. It ensures consistent quality and minimizes on-site labor and equipment requirements, reducing construction time and costs. Sustainability: The emphasis on sustainable construction practices has led to an increased demand for environmentally friendly building materials. Ready mix concrete producers are developing eco-friendly mixes, contributing to market growth. Technological Advancements: Innovations in concrete technology, such as self-healing concrete, high-performance mixes, and those with enhanced durability and resistance properties, are attracting more customers to the ready mix concrete market. Urbanization: As more people move to cities, the demand for residential and commercial properties increases. Urbanization drives the need for quick and efficient construction solutions like ready mix concrete.
Ready Mix Concrete Market future outlook:
Sustainable Construction: Sustainability will continue to be a significant driver of the ready mix concrete market. The demand for eco-friendly and low-carbon concrete mixes will increase as regulations and consumer preferences prioritize environmental considerations. Advanced Technologies: Continued advancements in concrete technology, including self-healing concrete, 3D printing of concrete structures, and the integration of sensors for real-time monitoring, will shape the market's future. Smart Infrastructure: The development of smart cities and smart infrastructure will require concrete solutions that can accommodate integrated technology, such as embedded sensors and communication devices. Infrastructure Investments: Government investments in infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies, will boost the demand for ready mix concrete. Projects related to transportation, energy, and public facilities will be key drivers. Urbanization: The ongoing global trend of urbanization will lead to increased construction activity, driving the need for efficient and high-quality building materials like ready mix concrete.
