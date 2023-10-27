Investments And Mergers Reshaping The Competitive Landscape In Ready Mix Concrete By PMI

Rapid urbanization and increasing infrastructure development worldwide are driving the demand for Ready Mix Concrete Market . This trend is especially prominent in emerging economies where new construction projects are abundant.

Key Highlights –

In August 2021, ACC, one of the leading cement producers, launched four new ready-mix concrete products -- ECOPact, ACC Thermofillcrete, ACC Suraksha NX Antiwashout Concrete and ACC ADMIX -- during the Covid pandemic. Suraksha NX ACC Customers can pour concrete using anti-washout concrete without being concerned about their foundation's high water table. Even when poured on surfaces with a high water content, the product mix maintains the desired qualities of concrete and sets up quickly-in about two hours.

Analyst View –

The use of Ready Mix Concrete reduces on-site labor requirements, decreases the need for equipment for mixing and handling raw materials, and minimizes construction delays. This results in cost savings and increased construction efficiency. Ready Mix Concrete is produced in controlled conditions, ensuring uniform quality and consistency across all batches. This is crucial for projects with specific structural or architectural requirements.

