Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Growth Analysis 2031

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Expected to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Atmospheric water generator (AWG) may generate somewhere around 1-20 liters of water per day at the household scale and up to 10,000 liters per day at the commercial scale. The amount of humidity, or water vapor, in the air and the air temperature have a significant impact on the rate of water production. Similar to a home dehumidifier, the most widely used AWG systems draw moisture from the air using cooling coil technology and a condenser. However, operating these fan systems and condensers can demand a sizable amount of energy. Recent technological improvements have significantly improved the energy-to-water ratio, boosting the viability of employing these systems to supplement the country's drinking water resources.

The global atmospheric water generator market garnered $ $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $9.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the atmospheric water generator market is the global expansion of various policies for improving a country's public water infrastructure and drinking water systems. In September 2018, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency announced a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for the development of atmospheric water generators (AWGs) and their potential as a source of water production.

In particular, EPA and Israel's WaterGen signed a CRADA to assess their GEN-350 system. In ideal temperature and humidity conditions, the GEN-350 can produce over 600 liters of water each day. As a result, such factors drive the atmospheric water generator market growth.

Segments Based On:

By Type

Cooling Condensation

Power Source

Electric

Solar

Wet Desiccation

Power Source

Electric

Solar

By Capacity

Upto 60 litres

61-500 litres

501-1000 litres

More than 1000 litres

By Application

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Netherlands, Sweden, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria, Rest of LAMEA)

Leading Players:

Leading market players of the global atmospheric water generator market analyzed in the research include AeroNero, Air 2 Water Solutions, Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems, Atlantis Solar, Clean Wave Products, Dew Point Manufacturing, Drinkable Air Technologies, EcoloBlue, Eshara Water, GenaQ Technologies, PlanetWater, Quench Innovations, Ray Agua, SkyWater Air Water Machines, Water Gen Ltd., Water Technologies International Inc., and Air Drinking Water Technology.

