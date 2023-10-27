Automotive 48V System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Automotive 48V System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Automotive 48V System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 The automotive 48V system market is expected to reach $14.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.9%.”
The automotive 48V system market is poised to reach $14.34 billion by 2027 with a 25.9% CAGR in The Business Research Company's Automotive 48V System Global Market Report 2023.
Increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles drives automotive 48V system market growth , with Asia-Pacific leading in market share. Key players in the automotive 48V system market are Toyota, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Bosch, Tesla, Nissan, Denso, LG Chem, and BMW.
Automotive 48V System Market Segments
1. By Type: Mild-Hybrid Vehicles, Low-Power BEVs(Battery Electric Vehicles)
2. By Architecture: Belt Driven(P0),Crankshaft Mounted (P1),Dual-clutch transmission-mounted Or input shaft of transmission(P2/P3),Transmission output shaft Or rear axle (P4) Silicone
3. By Application: Entry-Level Vehicles, Mid-Premium Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles
4. By Geography: The global automotive 48V system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An automotive 48V system is an electrical system used in automotive vehicles that operates at a voltage value of 48 volts, which is more potent than the ordinary 12V electrical structures typically found in most vehicles. The 48V system reduces resistive energy loss, enables higher currents, and faster and more efficient power supply.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Automotive 48V System Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive 48V System Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive 48V System Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
