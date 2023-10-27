Automotive 48V System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive 48V System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Automotive 48V System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The automotive 48V system market is poised to reach $14.34 billion by 2027 with a 25.9% CAGR in The Business Research Company's Automotive 48V System Global Market Report 2023.

Increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles drives automotive 48V system market growth , with Asia-Pacific leading in market share. Key players in the automotive 48V system market are Toyota, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Bosch, Tesla, Nissan, Denso, LG Chem, and BMW.

Automotive 48V System Market Segments

1. By Type: Mild-Hybrid Vehicles, Low-Power BEVs(Battery Electric Vehicles)

2. By Architecture: Belt Driven(P0),Crankshaft Mounted (P1),Dual-clutch transmission-mounted Or input shaft of transmission(P2/P3),Transmission output shaft Or rear axle (P4) Silicone

3. By Application: Entry-Level Vehicles, Mid-Premium Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles

4. By Geography: The global automotive 48V system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



An automotive 48V system is an electrical system used in automotive vehicles that operates at a voltage value of 48 volts, which is more potent than the ordinary 12V electrical structures typically found in most vehicles. The 48V system reduces resistive energy loss, enables higher currents, and faster and more efficient power supply.

Read More On The Global Automotive 48V System Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive 48V System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive 48V System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive 48V System Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Axle And Propeller Shaft Global Market Report 2023



Automotive Catalyst Global Market Report 2023



Automotive DC-DC Converters Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Agriculture Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027