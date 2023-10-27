A New Self-Learning Book On Marketing Services Launched Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Services Marketing Essentials is an indispensable manual for marketers and founders to learn the foundations of marketing services.

Vishal Desai is the author of the newly released Services Marketing Essentials. Vishal is an esteemed professional with two decades of experience in the domains of sales and marketing.

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vishal Desai's newly released book on services marketing is a handy guide for marketers. Services Marketing Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Services Marketing Essentials) makes a marketer's life easy by providing a comprehensive overview of how services are marketed. This book is available to purchase from Vibrant Publishers' website and Amazon.

Vishal Desai is an esteemed professional with a two-decade-long experience in the fields of sales and marketing. He has held leading positions at companies like Reliance ADAG's Zapak, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, and Milestone Interactive Group. Services Marketing Essentials is Vishal's second published book. His first book, Sales Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know , was published in April 2022.“Right from my B-school days, I have had a flair for writing, be it for a college magazine, a news column, or in response to an editorial piece. I have written these books with my knowledge of the fields so that readers can know how the theories apply in practical life.”

Services Marketing Essentials encompasses core concepts of marketing services with a special focus on implementing these concepts in real life. The book skillfully informs about the 7 Ps of service marketing and how they come alive in real-life situations. Next, it explains the famous models of service quality and the possible gaps in service delivery that could lead to services not being as expected by customers. It teaches marketers to focus on what the customers want, how services should be designed according to their needs, and how marketing communication should be effective and true. Lastly, a full chapter is dedicated to navigating the pricing of services.

This book is a true self-learning guide filled with interesting case studies on Starbucks, Disneyland, AirBnB, and Netflix and multiple choice questions at the end of all chapters for quick revisions and retention. Apart from this, the book comes with free downloadable templates of customer feedback forms and revenue and cost sheets to help readers implement the learnings of the book.

About the Author

Vishal Desai has two decades of formidable work experience as Category and Business Head at leading Indian entertainment companies viz: Reliance ADAG's Zapak, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, and Milestone Interactive Group. He has worked extensively in sales and marketing strategy, brand and product management, and corporate strategy. His expertise lies in launching new products with an optimal marketing mix and managing products through their entire life cycle. The portfolio of brands launched by him, while working at Indian licensee companies, includes Sony PlayStation One, Slumdog Millionaire, Spiderman, WWE Raw, and several other franchises across gaming and movie entertainment.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

About the Self-Learning Management series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

Title: Services Marketing Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636511733

Hardback - 9781636511757

E-Book - 9781636511740

