50+ Top Baby And Toddler Vendors Under One Roof At W Hoboken On November 12, 2023

NJ Baby Expo at the W Hoboken on November 12

Brands Like Babies R US, UPPAbaby, THULE, Cybex, Magnetic Me and more!

- Christine Curatolo, Founder of NJ Baby ExpoHOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, US, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NJMOM , the premier New Jersey website for finding the best family- friendly businesses around New Jersey, is hosting their annual NJ Baby Expo on November 12, 2023 from 9:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. at W Hoboken (225 River Street, Hoboken, New Jersey).The expo will connect parents-to-be and new parents with over 50 premium baby and toddler exhibitors including best-in-class baby gear and accessories, clothing, skincare, local childcare providers, pediatricians, cord blood banking and more. Throughout the event, parents can test products and take advantage of one-day-only discounts, check out educational demos lead by industry-leading experts, enjoy pampering treatments, enter to win thousands of dollars in raffle prizes, including strollers and car seats, and take home VIP swag bags.The Platinum Event Sponsor is RWJBarnabas Health. Gold Sponsors include Babies R Us, New York Life, and Cybex. Some of the expo's exhibitors include UPPAbaby, Doona, Thule, Albee Baby, Bright Horizons, Magnetic Me, Loveprint Photography, and Creative Twist Events.About NJMOMNJMOM is a parenting community and online resource for mothers to connect with family- friendly places around New Jersey.

