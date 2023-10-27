Romantic Getaways At Sun Siyam Resorts In The Maldives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beautiful Aerial View of Iru Veli

Floating Breakfast

Aqua Retreat features two bedrooms with king size beds, a large separate lounge, its own infinity pool, sun deck, outdoor dining pavilion and 24-hour butler service

Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Have The Perfect Recipe for Romance

THE MALDIVES , October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With soft white sands, pristine turquoise waters, entertainment, delicious food and drink and a variety of things to do...or not to do...what better place than the Maldives for a romantic getaway or honeymoon that dreams are made of?With five resorts located throughout the Maldives, Sun Siyam Resorts , the 100% Maldivian-owned group, offers luxurious accommodations and romantic experiences, with something for everyone.Sun Siyam Iru Veli is the ultimate, luxurious, all-inclusive escape. Perfect for honeymooners, this 5-star resort is laid-back and stylish with a playful vibe. In addition to 125 overwater and beachfront suites, each with a private, freshwater pool, and an abundance of water views from every angle, guests can unwind at the overwater spa, with glass floors to watch the beautiful fish swim by during your treatment!Everyone is also offered a premium, all-inclusive signature plan that includes endless first-class dining opportunities with 6 restaurants and bars, unbelievable snorkeling at the coral reef and a motorized watersports credit. This and options to add romantic castaway and sandbank getaway packages, dining options under the stars and a world-class wine cellar are just a few of the amenities that are sure to whisk the lucky couple into a world of bliss on their honeymoon.Couples can book the Romance Experience Package and receive a romantic couples massage, beach dinner for two, a romantic turndown service with flower bath and in-villa dining.Another experience offered for couples is the Floating Breakfast, where an incredible multi-course breakfast is delivered and served in the privacy of your own pool.Couples can also book the Cast Away experience to be whisked away by speedboat to spend the day on a secluded sandbank without another soul in sight and a gourmet lunch prepared just for them.The island playground of Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites couples to enjoy this natural paradise with its 221 villas and suites, by arriving on a scenic 45-minute private seaplane ride from Male. Spacious accommodations include a private beach and pool or overwater bungalow for soul-stirring sea views. Relax and unwind in the Spa by Thalgo, an award-winning sanctuary with over 140 treatments located in a secluded exotic setting. And with 14 different dining options and a variety of meal plans available, couples can enjoy their favorite cuisine day after day from the overwater French restaurant to Asian fusion and local seafood.For those planning a romantic vacation, honeymoon, or destination wedding, Sun Siyam Resorts are a great option. With their luxurious accommodations, romantic experiences, and stunning settings, they offer everything you need to create a truly unforgettable experience.

Janet Mick

IT Public Relations

email us here