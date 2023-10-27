Global Active Backpack Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Active Backpack Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Active Backpack Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

Active backpack market set to reach $8.23 billion by 2027 at 8.77% CAGR, featured in TBRC's "Active Backpack Global Market Report 2023. "

The active backpack market grows from rising recreational activities, with North America leading the active backpack market share. Key players: Nike, Adidas, VF Corp, Puma, Under Armour, Columbia, Samsonite, The North Face, Arcteryx, Jack Wolfskin, Patagonia, CamelBak.

Active Backpack Market Segments

.By Type: Hiking Or Trekking, Camping And Travelling, Sports

.By Size: Less Than 10L, 10L-20L, 20L-40L

.By Price Point: Under $50, $51-$100, $101-$150, $151-$200, $201-$250, Above $250

.By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Retail Stores, Online

.By Geography: The global active backpack market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Active backpacks are designed to cater to the needs of individuals engaged in various active pursuits such as hiking, camping, biking, or running. These backpacks are specifically designed to provide comfort, durability, and functionality while carrying gear and supplies during physical activities.

Read More On The Global Active Backpack Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Active Backpack Market Trends And Strategies

4. Active Backpack Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Active Backpack Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Backpack Global Market Report 2023



Active Wound Care Market Report 2023



Active Implantable Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Agriculture Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027