Global Active Backpack Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Active Backpack Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Active Backpack Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 The global active backpack market is expected to grow from $5.42 billion in 2022 to $5.88 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.40%.”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
Active backpack market set to reach $8.23 billion by 2027 at 8.77% CAGR, featured in TBRC's "Active Backpack Global Market Report 2023. "
The active backpack market grows from rising recreational activities, with North America leading the active backpack market share. Key players: Nike, Adidas, VF Corp, Puma, Under Armour, Columbia, Samsonite, The North Face, Arcteryx, Jack Wolfskin, Patagonia, CamelBak.
Active Backpack Market Segments
.By Type: Hiking Or Trekking, Camping And Travelling, Sports
.By Size: Less Than 10L, 10L-20L, 20L-40L
.By Price Point: Under $50, $51-$100, $101-$150, $151-$200, $201-$250, Above $250
.By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Retail Stores, Online
.By Geography: The global active backpack market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Active backpacks are designed to cater to the needs of individuals engaged in various active pursuits such as hiking, camping, biking, or running. These backpacks are specifically designed to provide comfort, durability, and functionality while carrying gear and supplies during physical activities.
Read More On The Global Active Backpack Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Active Backpack Market Trends And Strategies
4. Active Backpack Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Active Backpack Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
