155Mm Ammunition Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

155mm Ammunition Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The global 155mm ammunition market is expected to grow from $3.43 billion in 2022 to $3.52 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%.
155mm ammunition market expected to reach $4.05 billion in 2027 with a 3.5%.CAGR, covered in TBRC's "155mm Ammunition Global Market Report 2023 ."
Rising terrorist activities fuel growth in the 155mm ammunition market. Asia-Pacific dominates the 155mm ammunition market share, led by key players Raytheon, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, China North Industries, Thales Group, Leonardo.
155mm Ammunition Market Segments
.By Technology: Guided, Unguided
.By Application: Projectiles, Propellants, Tanks, Other Applications
.By End User: Naval Forces, Ground Forces
.By Geography: The global 155mm ammunition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
155mm ammunition refers to large-sized ammunition that is used in howitzer systems and is packed with explosive material to pierce armor. It is a widely used caliber for artillery systems in many countries for warfare in different terrains to strike targets at greater distances and cause massive damage to the target.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. 155mm Ammunition Market Trends And Strategies
4. 155mm Ammunition Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. 155mm Ammunition Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
