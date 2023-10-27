Rising Smartphone Sales And Music Streaming Services Drive Growth In The Smartphone Audio Codecs Market

The global smartphone audio codecs market has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching a valuation of US$ 6.5 billion in 2022. Industry experts anticipate continued expansion, projecting the market to reach US$ 8.4 billion by 2028, with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Understanding Audio Codecs

Audio codecs, also known as sound codecs, play a crucial role in compressing and decompressing audio data streams to reduce bit rates and storage requirements. These codecs encompass both hardware and software components, incorporating signal routing, mixing channels, microphone and line inputs, digital-to-analog converters (DAC), and analog-to-digital converters (ADC), facilitating smoother audio transmissions. Widely used audio codec formats today include MP3, advanced audio coding (AAC), Apple lossless audio code (ALAC), free lossless audio codec (FLAC), and Windows media audio (WMA).

Market Drivers

The surge in smartphone sales, coupled with escalating mobile data traffic, serves as a pivotal factor driving the global smartphone audio codecs market. The growing popularity of music streaming services is also propelling demand for audio codecs worldwide. Additionally, as Bluetooth earphones and headphones gain widespread adoption, leading manufacturers are focusing on incorporating innovative features such as parametric equalizers, dynamic range control, noise cancellation, and 3D sound processing to expand their consumer base.

Furthermore, the industry has recently witnessed the introduction of aptX technology, capable of wirelessly transmitting 24-bit high-resolution audio. This technology reduces audio file sizes before transmission without compromising sound quality, fostering a positive market outlook for future growth.

Key Market Segmentation

The comprehensive report provides an analysis of key trends within sub-segments of the global smartphone audio codecs market, offering forecasts at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on component, converter type, and application type:

Breakup by Component:



Hardware



Mono Codecs



Stereo Codecs

Multi-channel Codecs

Software



Non-compression



Lossy Compression Lossless Compression

Breakup by Converter Type:



Analog to Digital Converter Digital to Analog Converter

Breakup by Application Type:



iOS Android

Regional Insights:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has been thoroughly examined, featuring key players such as ams AG, Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., CML Microcircuits (UK) Ltd., Dialog Semiconductor PLC, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics International N.V., and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



Performance of the global smartphone audio codecs market to date and future projections.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global smartphone audio codecs market.

Breakdown of the market by component, hardware product type, software compression type, converter type, and application type.

Key driving factors and challenges in the industry. Competitive landscape and key players.

Key Attributes: