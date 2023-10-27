Surveillance Radar Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Surveillance Radar Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The surveillance radar market forecast: $12.81 billion by 2027, 9% CAGR, as per TBRC's "Surveillance Radar Global Market Report 2023."

Surveillance radar market growth attributed to rising military spending. North America to dominates the surveillance radar market share, major players: Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Honeywell, BAE Systems, Thales, Leonardo, L3HARRIS.

Surveillance Radar Market Segments

.By Component: Antennas, Transmitters, Power Amplifiers, Receivers, Duplexers, Digital Signal Processors, Other Components

.By Radar Type: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

.By Platform: Airborne, Ground, Space, Naval

.By Application: Commercial, Military, National Security, Aerospace, Maritime, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global surveillance radar market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Surveillance radar is an apparatus that uses radio wave pulses to emit and receive echoes to detect aircraft. It is used to detect and display the presence and position of aircraft in the terminal area.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Surveillance Radar Market Trends And Strategies

4. Surveillance Radar Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Surveillance Radar Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

