Gluten-Free Beverages Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 9.2% Throughout The Forecast Period

The gluten-free beverages market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the gluten-free beverages market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2021 and 2028.The key driving force behind the rapid growth of the gluten-free beverages market is the increasing awareness of gluten-related health issues.Gluten-free beverages are made of gluten-free grains buckwheat. The growing urge to seek gluten-free dietary options to manage health conditions such as celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, autism, ADHD, multiple sclerosis, and IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) has provided a positive scope to the market demand for gluten-free beverages As more consumers become conscious of the potential adverse effects of gluten consumption, there has been a corresponding surge in demand for gluten-free products.The market is observing various product launches and advancements. For instance, in July 2023, Campbell launched two gluten-free cooking soups namely“Gluten Free Cream of Chicken” and“Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom”. Gluten-Free Cream of Chicken is made with chicken meat with no antibiotics and farm-fresh cream and Gluten-Free Cream of Mushroom is made with mushrooms, garlic, farm-fresh cream, and no preservatives. Also, in March 2023 the Worcester Brewery launched SHOOK, a new line of gluten-free alcoholic beverages. The drinks are made out of fermented cane sugar and fruit juice. Coming in at 8% ABV, they're potent and gluten-free. The initial two flavors are cocktail-inspired: Mai Tai and Cape Codder and will be sold in four pks of 10 oz.Access sample report or view details:The gluten-free beverages market, based on product, is segmented into two main categories namely alcoholic beverage and non-alcoholic beverage.The gluten-free beverages market, based on its distribution channel, is divided into five segments, which include health stores, convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retailers, and others.North America is poised to experience substantial growth. The rising awareness of celiac disease and gluten intolerance, growing demand for healthy products coupled with favorable government initiatives to promote health consciousness have bolstered the demand for gluten-free beverages. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) gluten-free regulation applies to all foods and beverages (including packaged foods, dietary supplements, fruits and vegetables, shell eggs, and fish). Moreover, the growing demand for gluten-free alcoholic beverages coupled with the well-established presence of gluten-free beer companies in the USA such as Moldelo is expected to pave the way for future market growth.The research includes coverage of The Ferrara Candy Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Dohler GmbH, DSM (Koninklijke DSM NV), The Dannon Company Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Diageo PLC as the significant market players in the gluten-free beverages market.This analytics report categorizes the gluten-free beverages market using the following criteria:.By ProductoAlcoholic beverage.Fermented.Distilled.OthersoNon-alcoholic beverage.Carbonated.Non-carbonated.By Distribution channeloHealth StoresoConvenience StoresoSupermarkets/HypermarketsoOnline retailersoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdon.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa (MEA).Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.South Korea.Thailand.Indonesia.Japan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.The Ferrara Candy Company.The Coca-Cola Company.PepsiCo, Inc..Dohler GmbH.DSM (Koninklijke DSM NV).The Dannon Company Inc.Hain Celestial Group, Inc..Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods.Diageo PLCExplore More Reports:.Plant Based Beverages Market:.Gluten-Free Pasta Market:.Global Herbal Tea Market:

