Gluten-Free Pasta Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 12.3% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The gluten-free pasta market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the gluten-free pasta market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2021 and 2028.The prime factors propelling the growth of gluten-free pasta are health consciousness, rising disposable income, increasing awareness of celiac disease and gluten intolerance, and the growing popularity of gluten-free diets.Gluten-free pasta is a type of pasta that is made without gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley. Gluten-free pasta is a popular choice for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance, as it does not cause the inflammation and other health problems that can be triggered by gluten. Gluten-free pasta is also becoming increasingly popular among people who do not have celiac disease or gluten intolerance, as many people believe that gluten-free diets are healthier overall. The gluten-free pasta market is highly competitive, but there is still room for new players to enter the market. Companies that can offer high-quality, affordable gluten-free pasta products that taste and perform like traditional pasta are well-positioned to succeed in this growing market.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in April 2023, Barilla, a leading pasta manufacturer, launched two new gluten-free pasta varieties made with chickpeas and red lentils. Both varieties are high in protein, with the chickpea pasta containing 21 grams per serving and the red lentil pasta containing 25 grams per serving. Both pastas are also certified vegan and contain no additives.Access sample report or view details:The global gluten-free pasta market is divided into rice, corn , millet, and others based on ingredients. The rice segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market. This is because rice is a popular gluten-free ingredient that is widely available and affordable. Rice pasta is also known for its mild flavor and good texture. Additionally, rice is a good source of fiber and nutrients, which makes it a popular choice for people who are following a gluten-free diet.Based on product type, the global gluten-free pasta market is divided into dried, chilled/fresh, and canned/preserved. The dried gluten-free pasta segment is expected to witness substantial growth. Dried gluten-free pasta is more convenient to store and prepare than chilled/fresh or canned/preserved gluten-free pasta. It can be stored at room temperature for a longer period and does not require any special preparation instructions.Based on distribution channels, the global gluten-free pasta market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores, and others. Online retail stores have the highest growth among the distribution channels in the global gluten-free pasta market. More and more people around the world are using the Internet and e-commerce platforms to shop, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.Based on Geography, North America is expected to capture a significant share of the global gluten-free pasta market. North America has a high awareness of celiac disease and gluten intolerance, which is driving the demand for gluten-free pasta products. The region has a high disposable income, which allows consumers to afford premium food products, such as gluten-free pasta. Gluten-free diets are becoming increasingly popular in North America, as many believe they are healthier overall. This growing popularity is driving the demand for gluten-free pasta products.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the gluten-free pasta market, that have been covered are Dr. Schar AG, Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. P.I, Jovial Foods, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc, GF Pasta Co, RP's Pasta Company, Broders Cucina Italiana, Doves Farm Foods Ltd, Ancient Harvest, H.J. Heinz Company.The market analytics report segments the gluten-free pasta market using the following criteria:.BY INGREDIENTSoRiceoCornoMilletoOthers.BY PRODUCT TYPEoDriedoChilled/FreshoCanned/Preserved.BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELoSupermarkets/HypermarketsoConvenience StoresoOnline Retail StoresoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Dr. Schar AG.Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. P.I.Jovial Foods.The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.GF Pasta Co.RP's Pasta Company.Broders Cucina Italina.Doves Farm Foods Ltd.Ancient Harvest.H.J. Heinz CompanyExplore More Reports:.Bean Pasta Market:.Gluten-Free Beverages Market:.Rice Milk Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn