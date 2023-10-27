Meat Flavour Market Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 5.74% To Reach US$3.228 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the meat flavour market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$3.228 billion by 2028.The key driving force behind the rapid growth of the global meat flavor market is the rising demand for easy-to-prepare, convenience foods driven by changing lifestyles and demographics. For instance, according to the world bank around 56% of the world's population i.e., 4.4 billion inhabitants, live in cities. This trend is expected to persist, with the urban population anticipated to more than double by 2050, resulting in approximately 70% of the global population residing in urban areas.Meet flavours are the food additives that are used in various food products such as soups, sauces, seasonings, and snacks to imitate the taste of specific types of meat, such as beef, chicken, pork, or others. Meat flavours are also used in plant-based meat and vegan cuisines to create authentic-tasting meat substitutes, as well as to enhance the flavor of plant-based foods and beverages. To meet the increasing consumer desire for diverse tastes, meat products are available in a range of flavors, including barbecue, grilled, nutty, and smoked variations.The market is experiencing various investments and collaborations. For instance, in 2021, ADM Expanded its global nutrition capabilities by investing in the advanced flavour production facility in Pinghu, China. The 27,000+ square meter flavour production facility is dedicated to flavour production, taste design, and product development. Also, in 2020 Givaudan collaborated with Redefine Meat, to develop the world's first Alt-SteakTM plant-based products, using industrial 3D printing technology. They possess the texture, flavour, and appearance akin to that of beef steak, making them suitable for large-scale market introduction due to their cost-effective production capabilities.Access sample report or view details:The global meat flavour market, based on type, is segmented into two main categories namely natural meat flavor and artificial meat flavor.The global meat flavour market, based on its flavour type, is divided into six segments, which include beef, chicken, pork, turkey, fish & seafood, and others.The global meat flavour market, based on its application, is segmented into six main categories namely soups & sauces, instant noodles, ready meals, savories, baked goods, and others.North America is poised to experience substantial growth. The large meat-consuming consumer base along with the demand for meat-flavoured products is also growing. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), In 2021, 68.1 pounds of chicken and 56.2 pounds of beef per person were available for human consumption in the United States on a boneless, edible basis, underscoring the substantial market potential for meat-flavored products in North America.The research includes coverage of Firmenich SA, Kerry Group plc, DSM N.V., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Givaudan, Symrise AG, Synergy Flavors, T. Hasegawa, Mane Flavours, and Fragrances Manufacturers as the significant market players in the meat flavour market.This analytics report categorizes the meat flavour market using the following criteria:.By TypeoNatural Meat FlavoroArtificial Meat Flavor.By Flavour TypeoBeefoChickenoPorkoTurkeyoFish & SeafoodoOthers.By ApplicationoSoups & SaucesoInstant NoodlesoReady MealsoSavoriesoBaked GoodsoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdon.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa (MEA).Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.South Korea.Thailand.Indonesia.Japan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Firmenich SA.Kerry Group plc.DSM N.V..International Flavors & Fragrances Inc..Sensient Technologies Corporation.Givaudan.Symrise AG.Synergy Flavors.T. Hasegawa.Mane Flavours and Fragrances ManufacturersExplore More Reports:.Global Cultured Meat Market:.Global Wagyu Beef Market:.Global Meat Extract Market:

