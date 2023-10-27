Cocktail Premix Market To Reach $29.0 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The growth of the cocktail premix market is driven by

premiumization and creation of craft cocktails, along with increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) drinks owing to its convenience and time-saving factor. PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cocktail Premix Market by Type (Margarita mix, Mojito mix, Cosmopolitan mix, Other), by Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Offline Channels, Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032." According to the report, the global cocktail premix industry was valued at $19.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $29.0 billion by 2032, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032. Request Sample Report:

Cocktail premixes are pre-mixed cocktails that are packaged and ready to use. Cocktail premixes usually contain a variety of spirits and mixers, as well as flavorings, to create a specific type of cocktail. Some cocktail premixes may also contain garnish or cocktail accessories.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The growth of the cocktail premix market is driven by premiumization and creation of craft cocktails, along with increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) drinks owing to its convenience and time-saving factor. On the other hand, the concerns regarding quality of products, health, and dietary restrain the market growth. Moreover, the creation of healthier premixes along with the increase in online sales of cocktail premixes have created ample opportunities for cocktail premix market growth.

Report Coverage & Details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $19.4 Billion

Market Size in 2032 $29.0 Billion CAGR 4.2

% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers .

Premiumization and creation of craft cocktails

.

Convenience and time-saving factor of premixes, .

Rising demand for ready-to-drink beverages, Opportunities .

Creation of healthier premixes

.

Increase in online sales of cocktail premixes

Restraints .

Concerns regarding quality of products as well as, health and dietary

The margarita mix segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-



Based on type, the margarita mix segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global cocktail premix market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The simplicity and uniformity of margarita mix are what make it so appealing. Customers may rapidly make margaritas without having to measure and combine individual components by utilizing a readymade mix. It is especially well-liked for entertainment and parties at home since it enables hosts to give visitors margaritas without having to go through the trouble of making them from scratch. Thus, the demand for margarita mix is growing significantly boosting the market growth. On the other hand, the mojito mix segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

The residential segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on application, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global cocktail premix market and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The ease of use that cocktail premixes provide is one of the key factors contributing to their appeal in residential settings. Cocktails must be made from scratch, which can take some time and requires specific ingredients and experience. Homeowners may quickly and conveniently prepare their favorite drinks using premixes instead of laborious mixing or measuring. Cocktail premixes are available in a variety of flavors to suit a variety of palates. Due to this diversity, homeowners may provide a wide range of drinks to their guests during gatherings and parties, which improves the overall entertaining experience. However, the commercial segment would display the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global cocktail premix market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Cocktail premixes provide a handy method for North American customers to indulge in their favorite cocktails without additionally having to spend a lot of time making them or having to be an expert mixologist. People searching for quick and hassle-free methods to enjoy beverages at home or during social events will find this appealing. Many customers in North America take pleasure in hosting events in their homes. They can provide a range of cocktails to visitors without a fully stocked bar or a trained bartender thanks to cocktail premixes. The cocktail premix industry responds to the different interests of North American customers by providing a wide selection of flavors and alternatives. There is a premix available to fit a variety of preferences, from traditional cocktails to innovative and fashionable flavors. However, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Enquire Before Buying:

Leading Market Players: -





CP Powell and Mahoney

Curatif Operations Pty

Hella Cocktail Company

Bacardi Limited

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

PepsiCo, Inc.

Funkin Limited

The Cocktail Box Co.

Bartesian Inc. American Beverage Marketers

The report offers a detailed overview of the leading players in the global cocktail premix market. These players have employed various strategies, including the launch of new products, geographical expansion, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements, to expand their market presence and remain dominant in various regions. The report represents the top segments, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic actions of market participants to emphasize the competitive landscapes.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Tequila Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Vodka Seltzer Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Energetic Drink Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2031

Cocktail Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win

Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web:



Follow Us on Blog:



Logo:

SOURCE Allied Market Research