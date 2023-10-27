Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Small Caliber Ammunition Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The small caliber ammunition market is expected to reach $11.32 billion by 2027 with a 3.5% CAGR, per TBRC's Small Caliber Ammunition Global Market Report 2023.

Small caliber ammunition market expands with increased military spending. North America leads the small caliber ammunition market share . Key players: General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Olin, Elbit Systems, Norma Precision, Remington Arms, FN Herstal, Nammo, Denel SOC.

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Segments

.By Caliber: 5.56 MM, 7.62 MM, 0.50 BGM, 9 MM, Other Calibers

.By Bullet Type: Lead, Copper, Brass, Other Bullet Types

.By Gun Type: Pistols, Rifles, Shot Guns

.By End-User: Military, Homeland Security, Law Enforcement Agencies

.By Geography: The global small caliber ammunition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Small caliber ammunition refers to projectiles with relatively small diameters fired from firearms, including a cartridge or family of cartridges ranging from 22 MM to 30 MM. They are used for various pursuits, such as hunting, self-defense, and sport shooting.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Small Caliber Ammunition Market Trends And Strategies

4. Small Caliber Ammunition Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

