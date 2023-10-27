VIPC's Virginia Venture Partners Invests In Owl Peak Technologies For Early-Stage Cancer Detection Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company is utilizing advancements in thermal imaging to detect early-stage colorectal cancer when it is most treatable.

- Timothy Harvey, Owl Peak Technologies, CEO and Co-founder

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC ) today announced that Virginia Venture Partners (VVP), its equity investment program, has invested in Owl Peak Technologies, Inc. The Charlottesville, Va.-based company is developing an integrated platform technology using thermal imaging to detect colorectal cancer before symptoms start.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. despite being one of the most preventable forms of cancer. Early screening and detection are key factors in improving survival rates. According to research in the National Library of Medicine, studies have shown that 91% of people who are screened for colorectal cancer early have a survival rate of five years or longer, yet 1 in 3 adults do not get screened soon enough. Owl Peak Technologies has created an innovative screening method that utilizes advances in sensor technology and artificial intelligence to detect colorectal cancer before symptoms are even present, when it can be treated.

The company's novel technology includes a miniaturized, 360-degree sensor array with the ability to detect temperature anomalies in the GI tract and differentiate between malignant and healthy tissue. The data collected from the sensor is then combined with visible light in their proprietary AI platform to provide more accurate results than other available screening methods.

“We are building a technology with a purpose. By revolutionizing diagnostic imaging, we are addressing a pressing, unmet need for colorectal cancer patients who simply don't have time to wait for other answers,” said Timothy Harvey, Owl Peak Technologies' CEO and Co-founder.“It has been motivating to work with VIPC to grow our company and the greater biotechnology sector in Virginia. The VVP team understands both the need for innovation and the steps required to bring impactful products to market, and we are excited to continue driving technology forward with them.”

“Owl Peak Technologies' solution empowers more individuals to get screened for colorectal cancer and gives physicians important data that will enhance existing medical decisions and procedures,” said Alex Euler, VIPC Senior Investment Director of Virginia Venture Partners.“Our team recognized the critical impact early detection can have on colorectal cancer survival, especially for populations that are less likely to undergo traditional screenings and saw how this Virginia startup was breaking down those existing barriers. We are looking forward to seeing how they change the landscape for early-stage cancer diagnosis in the future.”

VIPC's investment in Owl Peak Technologies draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury Department State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program.

