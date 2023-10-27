(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

10/27/2023 - 9:55 AM EST - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. : Has notified the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC of its intention to voluntarily delist its common shares from NASDAQ. Shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company has also taken steps to have its Shares quoted on the OTCQX Best Market. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. shares T.PYR are trading down $0.04 at $0.50.

