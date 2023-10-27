(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Exxon's Q3 Profit Falls Despite Strong Refineries
Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) third-quarter profit declined compared with last year when the oil giant was put up record numbers due to soaring crude prices, but net income was up 15% compared with the previous quarter. It also raised its quarterly dividend.
Those lofty crude prices have fueled a shopping spree this year as Exxon acquired pipeline operator Denbury, the beneficiary of changes in U.S. climate policy, for $4.9 billion in July, and then a few weeks ago said it would buy Pioneer Natural Resources for $60 billion.
Exxon isn't alone. Earlier this week, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) said it would spend more than $50 billion to acquire Hess.
Exxon Mobil earned $9.07 billion, or $2.25 per share, in the period. That compares with $19.66 billion, or $4.68 per share, a year earlier.
Removing certain items, earnings were $2.27 per share.
Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted higher earnings of $2.36 per share, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales as most companies do.
Revenue slipped to $90.76 billion from $112.07 billion, but still topped Wall Street's estimate of $89.29 billion.
Production dipped 0.8% to 3,688 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day.
Exxon said Friday that it delivered its best-ever third-quarter global refinery throughput at 4.2 million barrels per day.
Exxon is flush with cash. The company posted unprecedented profits last year of $55.7 billion, breezing past its previous record of $45.22 billion in 2008 when oil prices hit record highs.
XOM shares slid $1.02, or 1%, to $106.58.
MENAFN27102023000212011056ID1107319405
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.