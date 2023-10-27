Iraqi Delegation Visits Alley Of Honor To Pay Tribute To National Leader

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Today, the delegation led by the Chairman of the Human Rights
Committee of the Council of Representatives of the Republic of
Iraq, Arshad Rashad Al-Salih, who is on a visit to Baku, came to
the Alley of Honor and paid tribute to Heydar Aliyev, the National
Leader of the Azerbaijani people, the architect and founder of the
modern independent state of Azerbaijan, and laid flowers in front
of his grave, Azernews reports.
The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs, honored the
memory of the heroic children of the Motherland who died for the
freedom and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and laid flowers on their
graves. At the same time, the "Eternal Torch" monument was
visited.
Guests watching the view of the capital of Azerbaijan from the
highest point of Baku were informed about the history of the Alley
of Martyrs and the improvement and construction works carried out
in Baku.
During the visit, the delegation was accompanied by the head of
the Azerbaijan-Iraq inter-parliamentary relations working group of
the Milli Majlis, Ilham Mammadov and other officials.
MENAFN27102023000195011045ID1107319388
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.