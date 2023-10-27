Ombudsman Holds Training On Protection Of Children's Rights

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A two-day training dedicated to the protection of children's
rights in the context of migration was organized within the
framework of Children's Rights Month with the joint organization of
the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Office of the Azerbaijan
Republic, the State Migration Service and the United Nations
Children's Fund (UNICEF), Azernews reports.
Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the
Azerbaijan Republic, opened the event and gave an opening speech.
She said that migration processes have increased sharply against
the background of the socio-economic, political, and military
situation occurring in several regions of the world, and children
constitute a special risk group in this process.
The commissioner informed about the multifaceted activities in
the field of protection and provision of the rights of persons who
are participants in the migration process, including migrant
children, and noted that there is close cooperation between the
Ombudsman institution and the State Migration Service. Meanwhile,
it was emphasized that joint events are being continued in the
capital and regions to continuously improve the knowledge and
professional skills of the employees of state institutions working
in the field of migration in cooperation with international
partners.
The ombudsman spoke about the reforms implemented in Azerbaijan
for the protection of children's rights, including the changes made
to the Constitutional Law "On the Human Rights Commissioner
(Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan", and said that it
performs the functions of an independent monitoring mechanism for
monitoring and promoting the implementation of the Convention "On
Children's Rights".
Sabina Aliyeva brought to the attention of the participants that
within the mandate of the National Preventive Mechanism, regular
visits are made to detention centers for illegal migrants, migrants
are received confidentially, and issues related to the state of
ensuring their rights under domestic and international legal norms
are investigated.
As a continuation of the opening ceremony, the head of the State
Migration Service, Vusal Huseynov, gave a speech and said that for
the first time, Azerbaijan has joined the“Global Pact on Safe,
Orderly and Legal Migration”, which is a remarkable agreement that
recognizes the central role of children in migration management and
accepts child-sensitive migration policies as one of its 10 main
principles.
Vusal Huseynov informed the participants about the main
activities of the State Migration Service in the relevant
field.
In addition to local specialists, experts from UNICEF, the UN
High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organization for
Migration, and the International Committee of the Red Cross acted
as trainers.
At the end, certificates were presented to the training
participants.
