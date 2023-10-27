Not Gentle, But Conscious Ukrainization Taking Place Now - Karandeev

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, society is undergoing not gentle but conscious Ukrainization.

Rostislav Karandeev, acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy, emphasized this during a conversation with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Unfortunately, Ukrainianization is not gentle at the moment. Unfortunately, the agenda for spreading and supporting the Ukrainian language was formed by our enemy," he said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Culture, there is nothing worse than war, "but the war has united Ukrainians, united them in support, in the belief that the Ukrainian language, like other signs of Ukrainian identity, is needed today, must be cherished, protected, and spread."

At the same time, Karandeev emphasized that society is currently undergoing a conscious Ukrainization.

"If earlier the state sought to introduce gentle Ukrainization through motivation, education, and conveying the need for language as a component of identity, today people already understand that our victory is the result of our unity, in particular around unique things that are peculiar only to Ukrainians and different from our enemies," the acting minister explained.

As reported, according to acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostislav Karandeev, discussions about bilingualism in Ukraine are a thing of the past, the Ukrainian language has won.