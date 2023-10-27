Russians Shell Village In Kharkiv Region - Civilian Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Kindrashivka,in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, a 67-year-old woman sustained shrapnel injuries as a result of Russian shelling.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The occupants fired on the village of Kindrashivka, in the Kupiansk district. A 67-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy strike," the statement said.

The RMA informed that the victim was hospitalized with a shrapnel hip wound, and doctors are providing her with all the necessary assistance.

As reported, at night, Russian troops struck a fire station in Izyum, in the Kharkiv region, with an Iskander missile, injuring eight rescuers.