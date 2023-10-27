Russians Shell Village In Kharkiv Region - Civilian Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Kindrashivka,in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, a 67-year-old woman sustained shrapnel injuries as a result of Russian shelling.
The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The occupants fired on the village of Kindrashivka, in the Kupiansk district. A 67-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy strike," the statement said.
Read also:
Border guards down enemy reconnaissance drone in Kharkiv
region
The RMA informed that the victim was hospitalized with a shrapnel hip wound, and doctors are providing her with all the necessary assistance.
As reported, at night, Russian troops struck a fire station in Izyum, in the Kharkiv region, with an Iskander missile, injuring eight rescuers.
MENAFN27102023000193011044ID1107319385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.