Border Guards: Enemy Launches Spy Drones And Remotely Monitors Territory Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation at the border remains difficult. The enemy conducts constant daily shelling of Ukrainian territory and launches drones for monitoring purposes.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon 'United News', commenting on the situation on the border with Russia, Ukrinform reported.

"We see that the enemy is using various technical means deployed both on the other side of the border and launching drones to monitor the Ukrainian border. For our part, we are actively counteracting, using a variety of means to counteract the UAVs. But fortunately, we also see people on the other side of the border who are dissatisfied with the Putin regime, who help us by destroying technical equipment on the territory of Russia, including those related to the work to expose radio signals or those that carry out video or thermal surveillance of the territory of Ukraine," said Demchenko.

According to him, it has been recorded that Murom surveillance complexes are being destroyed in Russia.

Border guardsenemy EW station with kamikaze drone in Kupiansk sector

"Therefore, we are grateful that those who are not indifferent on the other side of the border are doing everything necessary to stop this Russian aggression," the spokesman emphasized.

As reported, on October 24, aerial reconnaissance aircraft of the Bureviy National Guard Brigade destroyed a Russian electronic warfare station and a Murom-M video surveillance system in the eastern direction.