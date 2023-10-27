Azerbaijan To Set Up Appeal Board In Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. A collegial body,
Appeal Board, will be established in the Ministry of Health of
Azerbaijan on a voluntary (unpaid) basis, Trend reports.
This issue has been reflected in a decree on making changes in
the Regulations on the Ministry of Health signed by the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Following the decree, the Appeal Board will be established to
consider repeated complaints from individuals and legal entities
conducting business in the Ministry of Health against decisions,
actions, or inactions of the ministry or its subordinate
institutions (except for offenses related to corruption), as well
as complaints filed by candidates based on the results of the
interview for admission to public service.
The Regulations of the Appeal Board is approved by the Minister
of Health of Azerbaijan.
