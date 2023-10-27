Kazakhstan Boosts Number Of Flights With Thailand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 27. Kazakhstan and
Thailand signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which provides for
an increase in the total number of permitted flights by 35.4
percent (from 402 to 544 flights per week), Trend reports.
The memorandum was signed in Bangkok by Deputy Chairman of the
Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan, Timur Tlegenov, and Deputy
Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand Sarun
Benjanirat in Bangkok.
As part of the 35.4 percent increase, an additional 84 flights
per week are given between Astana, Almaty, Karaganda, Shymkent, and
Bangkok, as well as the regions of Phuket, Krabi, and Utapao, and
up to 10 flights per week on other contractual routes.
As discussed at the conference, expanding the number of flights
between Kazakhstan and Thailand will hasten the development of
tourism, cultural exchange, investment, and business collaboration
between the two nations.
The Government of the Kingdom of Thailand introduced a temporary
visa-free regime for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan from
September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024. Thus, Kazakhstanis can
stay in Thailand without a visa for up to 30 days.
