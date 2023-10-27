EU Calls On Azerbaijan, Armenia To Finalize Peace Agreement By Year-End

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The EU has once
again underscored its support for peace agreement between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.
As stated in the conclusion remarks, following the meeting, the
"European Council underlines its continued support for advancing a
sustainable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based
on the principles of recognition of sovereignty, the inviolability
of borders and territorial integrity".
"The European Council supports the Brussels normalization
process and calls on the Parties to engage in good faith and to
finalize this process by the end of this year," the statement
reads.
Meanwhile, Earlier, Charles Michel, President of the European
Council, announced that Brussels has invited leaders of both
Azerbaijan and Armenia to participate in a trilateral meeting
before the end of October.
However, Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South
Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, told Trend that the expected
meeting is not likely to happen.
"Indeed, the Trilateral Meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and
Armenia in the Brussels format would most probably not take place
before the end of the month as initially foreseen. We are now
engaged in consultations with Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at
preparing the next Summit and it is our expectations that the
leaders will meet in Brussels as agreed at the earliest possible
opportunity," he added.
