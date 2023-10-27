Kuwaiti, Irish Officials Mull Over Bonds, Regional Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe's Affairs Ambassador Sadeq Maarefi and Director of the Gulf and Middle East Unit at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs Sean O Regan on Friday tackled ways of cementing bilateral relations in all fields.



During the meeting, they also addressed the regional developments, mainly Gaza, stressing that it is essential to reach a ceasefire, open humanitarian aid passages and condemn targeting civilians and breaking international and humanitarian laws, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.



Kuwaiti Ambassador to Ireland Mohammad Al-Mohammad attended the meeting, which took place at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, according to the release.



The Kuwaiti official spoke highly of Ireland's efforts to welcome Kuwaiti students and facilitate their affairs. (end)





