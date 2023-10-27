Israeli Army Threatens To Bomb Gaza Municipality Building

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, October 27 (Petra) -- The Gaza Municipality said it had received a phone call from the Israeli occupation threatening to destroy the main municipal building in Palestine Square.The municipality confirmed in a statement that the main municipal building is the HQ of the main administration of the municipality, and it is a building that was built about 200 years ago.The municipality condemned the Israeli threat to target the building, stressing that it is a historical and archaeological building that provides citizens with civil services.The municipality called on all international and humanitarian organisations to intervene urgently and restrain the Israeli army, noting that the building contains documents and the city's archives.