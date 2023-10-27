Israeli Airstrikes Kill, Injure Palestinian Civilians Across Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, October 27 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Interior in Gaza announced Friday that at least 30 were killed and dozens were wounded as a result of Israeli occupation aircraft launching raids on several Palestinian homes and facilities in Beit Lahia, Bir al-Naja and Tal al-Zaatar in northern Gaza.
Two civilians were killed in a targeting by an occupation drone in the Al Qarara area in Khan Yunis.
Israeli airstrikes killed at least eleven Palestinian civilians and injured many in a residential building in the vicinity of the Industrial Junction in besieged Gaza.
