Sixth Aid Convoy Unloads In Gaza's Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, October 27 (Petra) -- On Friday, a sixth humanitarian aid convoy finished unloading its cargo in embattled Gaza, as humanitarian aid continued to flow through the Rafah crossing into the besieged strip.Al Arish Airport in Egypt continues to receive aid planes, as it received a Colombian aid plane today to transport it to the Gaza Strip.Earlier, the Egyptian Red Crescent Society announced that it had delivered a new batch of urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society through the Rafah crossing Thursday.Wael Abu Mohsen, the media director at the Rafah crossing on the Palestinian side, confirmed the arrival of 10 new humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza, bringing the total number of aid trucks into Gaza so far to 84.