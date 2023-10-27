(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE France Rail & Mobility Days: Pioneering Sustainable Transport Solutions







[United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 27/10/2023] – The inaugural UAE – France Rail & Mobility Days, a three-day event hosted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, successfully concluded, making a significant impact on the transportation and mobility landscape in the UAE. This exceptional platform brought together a diverse array of public and private entities, UAE and French industry leaders, and mobility experts who delved into a myriad of initiatives, the latest trends in mobility, and ongoing projects reshaping the way people move.



Running from October 24th to 26th, the event featured an important lineup of organizations and leaders within the mobility industry, sparking meaningful discussions on the evolution of mobility solutions in the region. The agenda was thoughtfully divided into three impactful days, with Day 1 hosting esteemed entities such as the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Bureau Veritas, Al Naboodah Transport and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC). Day 2 featured the Roads and Transport Authority and major industry players, including Al Masaood, Beeah, Al Futtaim, and many others, providing a dynamic platform for the exploration of innovative mobility solutions.

Key organizations including Etihad Rail, Abu Dhabi Transport, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Abu Dhabi Ports shared their visions for the future of transportation.



A delegation of 16 esteemed French companies introduced an array of advanced solutions aimed at enhancing sustainability, efficiency, and innovation in the mobility experiences of the country's residents and visitors. These solutions ranged from high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signaling, digital mobility, passenger information systems, seating, and innovative training simulators.

Among these, Alstom, renowned pioneers in transportation solutions, showcased their expertise, covering high-speed trains, metros, trams, and cutting-edge digital mobility innovations designed to transform public transportation and infrastructure in the UAE. They emphasized their commitment to sustainable transport solutions, stating, 'We are proud to participate in this year's French Rail & Mobility Days, highlighting our commitment to sustainable transport solutions. As global mobility needs evolve, our focus remains on innovations that enhance efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and elevate the user experience. Partnerships stand at the forefront of these efforts, enabling us to craft transport systems that are efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious. Together, we are setting the pace, championing a sustainable future shaped by responsible business practices and mutual growth.'



Dassault Systems, with their revolutionary 3D EXPERIENCE platform, offered a pathway to create innovative transportation products and services through virtual experiences. Additionally, POMA, recognized for their proficiency in ropeway transportation, introduced cost-effective, eco-friendly transport solutions that respect the environment while addressing the unique mobility challenges faced by both urban and mountainous terrains in the UAE.

Axel Baroux, Managing Director of Business France Middle East, commented, 'The UAE – France Rail & Mobility Days epitomizes the strong bilateral ties between our nations and our shared commitment to sustainable, innovative, and efficient transportation solutions. The exchange of knowledge, ideas, and the creation of partnerships during this event will undoubtedly contribute to the future of transportation in the UAE. As a leader in smart mobility, France has consistently demonstrated excellence in building and operating efficient and sustainable transportation systems, including rail, metro, and tram networks within the UAE.'

Throughout the three-day event, participants engaged in plenary sessions, networking opportunities, and established business-to-business connections with over 30 industry experts from France and the UAE, resulting in more than 100 scheduled business meetings. The central focus of the event revolved around solutions and services for public transport, including trains, metro systems, trams, and buses, along with pioneering technologies such as nexgen battery solutions and ropeway transportation systems, as well as e-mobility solutions, to name a few.



France's historical and globally renowned expertise in the rail and mobility sector, dating back to the delivery of the first high-speed train in 1981 by ALSTOM, sets the standard for reliability, safety, and passenger comfort with pioneering rail technology and innovation. Their focus on sustainability and connectivity aligns with the UAE's transportation system, with ALSTOM developing the first electric tramway in Dubai and Keolis strategically positioning itself as the asset manager of the longest driverless metro system in Dubai.



In 2022, Etihad Rail signed a memorandum of understanding with SNCF International, France's national state-owned railway company, and Alstom, a national champion in the green and smart mobility sector, to drive the growth of the rail industry in the UAE and the region. The French company has been entrusted with overseeing all aspects of the metro and tram networks, including trains, control centers, stations, and associated infrastructure.

The UAE – France Rail & Mobility Days was the occasion to discuss the global vision of mobility opportunities in the UAE, fostering a spirit of cooperation and innovation to promote the adoption of smart mobility solutions and create more connected communities.



