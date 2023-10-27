Defense Electronics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Defense Electronics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Defense Electronics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The defense electronics market is expected to reach $277.45 billion by 2027 with a 5.6% CAGR, per TBRC's Defense Electronics Global Market Report 2023.

Defense electronics market expands with rising defense spending. North America leads the defense electronics market share. Key players: Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Mitsubishi Electric, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman.

Defense Electronics Market Segments

.By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

.By Equipment Type: C4ISR Systems, Weapon Systems, Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) Systems, Military Simulators, Radar Systems, Sonar Systems, Avionics, Electronic Warfare, Other Equipment Type

.By Platform: Airborne, Marine, Land, Space

.By Geography: The global defense electronics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Defense electronics refers to electronic systems and parts created for technological dominance in national defense. Defense Electronics are designed with the highest level of technical sophistication to supply the most recent technologies for the country's protection. These advanced systems have many military applications and can be utilized in various environments, including space, land, and the sea.

