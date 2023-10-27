VERSES AI Surpasses 1,500 Customer Signups For Geniustm, Intelligent Software Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its intelligent software platform, GeniusTM, for exclusive private beta partners and a demo of select GeniusTM capabilities during a November 3rd webinar.



Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES, unveiled the company's key corporate announcement last month, emphasizing its goals with the rollout plans of GeniusTM and the ambition to offer better foundations for AGI (Artificial General Intelligence). GeniusTM is a cloud-hosted platform for developing 'smartware' - software agents that can learn, reason, adapt and interact in digital and physical domains. GeniusTM is designed to power a new breed of 'smart' applications and devices that we believe everyone, from small developers to large Fortune 500 companies, wants but struggles to build with current state-of-the-art tools,” said René.



Register for the webinar on November 3rd at 1 pm EST / 10 am PST / 7 pm CET .

“We've been overwhelmed by the early demand from more than 1,500 developers, engineers and large enterprises that have already requested early access to Genius. Although many will have to wait for public beta, we believe the time has come to give a sneak peek of Genius'TM capabilities so that everyone can see the potential of this technology. Today's announcement marks an important step in our go-to-market strategy to form new partnerships and to continue innovation toward making general intelligent software available to all,” said René.

The 2023 Gartner AI Hype Cycle predicts that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) will take more than 10 years to reach a plateau of productivity. However, according to Gartner, First Principles AI, which describes the methodology VERSES employs, has the potential to accelerate the development of AGI and all other AI adoption within two to five years.

“We believe that our First Principles approach, based on standards, utilizing natural computing and backed by neuroscience-based methods like Active Inference, positions us as a front-runner in the race for AGI, often called the "Holy Grail of AI,” said René.



The GeniusTM beta began in October and is rolling out to a select group of ten private beta partners; enterprise software developers will be granted“early access” to GeniusTM to test various diverse use cases over the next few months. The company will announce each private beta partnership as it launches over the coming weeks and months.

With this announcement, VERSES continues demonstrating its leadership, innovation and commitment to enable a smarter, safer, and more accessible path to AGI.



VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation artificial intelligence solutions. Our flagship offering, GeniusTM, is inspired by natural systems and human cognition. GeniusTM can adapt, learn and integrate with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers' open spatial web standard P2874. Key features of GeniusTM include generalizability, spatial web standards integration, predictive queries, real-time adaptation and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, GeniusTM transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Eric Holder, Director of Communications, VERSES AI Inc.



