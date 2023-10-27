Clean Motion Delivers Tailored EVIG To The NEOM Island Sindalah

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The electric vehicle manufacturer Clean Motion announces that the delivery of vehicles to NEOM is in full swing.



In May, Clean Motion was awarded a framework agreement with NEOM. The scope was to develop and deliver an integrated solution for last-mile deliveries tailored specifically for NEOM.

NEOM, located in northwest Saudi Arabia, is an innovative and visionary infrastructure project built from scratch. The island of Sindalah, in the Red Sea, is set to be the first destination to welcome visitors in the beginning of 2024. Clean Motion's comprehensive last-mile delivery system, which includes vehicles, trailers, and roll cages, will be responsible for streamlining logistics on the island.

The vehicles being dispatched have been specially tailored to meet NEOM's distinct needs, now also incorporating waste management capabilities.

"Our ability to innovate and deliver in a dynamic environment like NEOM showcases our company's strengths," says Christoffer Sveder, Commercial Director at Clean Motion. "It affirms we're on the right trajectory with our new solar-powered platform and vehicle EVIG."