RAMSAY SANTE : Availability Of The Universal Registration Document 2023

Paris, le 27 October 2023

AVAILABILITY OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 2023

Ramsay Générale de Santé's 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) on Friday 27 October 2023, under number D.23-0778. It is available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted on the Ramsay Santé website:

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF website (

The Universal Registration Document, prepared for the year ended 30 June 2023, includes, inter alia



the annual financial report and the integrated report,

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,

the management report, including the extra-financial performance declaration

the auditors' reports and information on their fees, the description of the share buyback programme.



It also includes information relating to the social, environmental and societal responsibility of the Ramsay Health Group.

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the leader in private hospitalisation and primary care in Europe. The Group has 38,000 employees and works with nearly 9,300 practitioners to treat more than 10 million patients per year in its 443 facilities and 5 countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy.

Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialities in three domains: Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics (MSO), Follow-up Care and Rehabilitation (FCR) and Mental Health. In all its territories, the Group contributes to public service health undertakings and providing proximity care, as in Sweden where the group has more than a hundred local health centres. Safe, quality care is the Group's priority in all the countries where it operates. This is what has made it a reference in state-of-the-art medicine, particularly in outpatient surgery and enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS). The Group also invests more than €200 million every year in its facilities, whether in new surgical and imaging technologies or in the construction and modernisation of facilities. To best serve patient interests, it innovates constantly with new digital tools and by developing its organisations to improve efficiency of care.

ISIN code and Euronext Paris: FR0000044471

Website: fr

