Tapinto East Orange / Orange And NJBECAN Present Election '23 Town Hall: Your Voice Matters

NJBECAN, TAPinto East Orange/Orange join for a discussion on voter concerns moderated by Dr. Brian Agnew feat. Darryl Jeffries, Tomas C. Varela, & Patrick Dunn

- Dr. Brian D. Agnew, Publisher, TAPinto East Orange/OrangeORANGE, NJ, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With the 2023 General Election approaching the first Tuesday in November, East Orange and Orange voters are invited to attend a digital town hall on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7:00 p.m. to hear from community leaders who will discuss critical topics affecting New Jersey's many diverse communities.TAPinto has partnered with the New Jersey Black Empowerment Coalition Action Network (NJBECAN) to present Election '23 - Your Voice Matters: Advocating Needed Policies for Every Member of Our Community, a digital town hall forum that will focus on subjects that give voice to the state's residents and specifically outline policies to make New Jersey a more equal and equitable state.“With the election only days away, we hope that these local digital forums will serve as a focal point for needed discourse on equity in New Jersey, strengthening the voice of more New Jerseyans, and igniting deeper engagement in the electoral process," said Michael Shapiro, TAPinto founder and CEO.The digital town hall series is open to the public, moderated by each town's TAPinto owner/publisher, and showcases key local officials and community leaders.For East Orange/Orange, hear from panelists Darryl Jeffries, President, NAACP Oranges and Maplewood Branch, Patrick Dunn, Chair, A Voteless People is A Hopeless People, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Alpha Alpha Lambda Chapter, and Tomas C. Varela, Jr. Executive Director, New Jersey Black Empowerment Coalition Action Network."We are excited to shine a light on the voting process, the issues facing our community and ensuring that the broadest range of perspectives are brought to the table," said TAPinto East Orange/Orange Publisher, Dr. Brian Agnew who will serve as panel moderator. "East Orange and Orange are the crossroads of New Jersey with most major issues directly impacting the residents, so it is both prudent and timely to facilitate this voter activation event for our readers.""The events will not look to endorse candidates or support any policies, but rather lean on our expert brand of local journalism to ensure different ideas are shared, and an honest conversation is developed on the local level regarding needed policies that celebrate and assist our diverse state of communities,” said Shapiro.“These events are open to the public, and we would encourage the communities we serve to consider participating in the forums.""As a newly created policy organization focused on bringing greater equity and opportunity to the Garden State, the New Jersey Black Empowerment Coalition Action Network is thrilled to partner with TAPinto to ensure the strongest possible discourse before this November's election," said Tomas Varela, Jr., Executive Director of NJBECAN."These local forums will create a needed local platform that brings people together, shares information, and builds dialog among New Jersey's diverse communities,” said Varela.“Every voter has their own priority when it comes to this election, and it's important that everyone at the local level is provided the strongest possible voice - and we encourage everyone to attend and be a part of this important conversation.”TAPinto and NJBECAN will also host digital town halls with Plainfield on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and Piscataway on Thursday, Nov. 2.To register for TAPinto East Orange/Orange's town hall on Monday, Oct. 30, click here:

