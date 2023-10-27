Global Solvents Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030 - Green Or Eco-Friendly Solvents Poised For High Gains

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solvents - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Solvents Market to Reach 37.4 Million Metric Tons by 2030

The global market for Solvents estimated at 28.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 37.4 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Alcohols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach 13.5 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hydrocarbon Solvents segment is estimated at 0.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 4.2 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR

The Solvents market in the U.S. is estimated at 4.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 14.6 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.

Featuring a detailed competency profile of 188 global players, this report provides a holistic view of market competition, offering insights on the major influences and players in the solvents industry.

MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Pandemic Affects Growth in Solvents Market

Key Properties of Solvents

Classification of Solvents

Key End-Use Markets of Solvents

Solvents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

An Introduction to Solvents

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Alcohols: The Leading Solvent Type

Asia-Pacific: An Important Market for Solvents

Competition

Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from Low-Cost Asian Companies

World Brands Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Green or Eco-Friendly Solvents Poised for High Gains in the Future

Rising Adoption of Green Solvents in Various Industries

Global Green and Bio-Based Solvents Market by Application (in %) for 2020

Bio-Solvents for Oilfield Applications

Oxygenated Solvents: Green Credentials Drive Increased Consumption

Alcohols Continue to Hold Ground as the Most Widely Used Solvents

Dibasic Esters Set for Healthy Gains

Aliphatic Solvents Demand Set for Healthy Gains

Aromatic Solvents: Auto and Construction Industries to Spur Demand

Paints & Coatings: The Major End-Use Market for Solvents

Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key Concern

With Paints & Coatings Taking a Hit Due to the Pandemic, Demand for Solvents Also Remains Affected

Global Paints & Coatings Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017-2021

Architectural Coatings: Potential for Solvents Market

World Architectural Coatings Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2021 & 2027

Vital Role of Solvents in Adhesives Manufacturing

Adhesives Demand Slides Amidst the Pandemic, Driving Down Demand for Solvents

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019-2025

Industrial Cleaning Emerges as a Major Revenue Contributor in the Solvents Market

Electronic Cleaning Solvents: Banking on the Rise of Electronics Manufacturing

Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective Performance

Global Household Cleaners Market: Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation

Printing Ink Manufacturing: Use of Solvents Adds Desired Functions

Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Impacts Growth in Solvents Market

Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Period 2019-2025

Solvents Find Use for Extraction of Commercial Substances in Food Processing and Packaging Sector

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing and Assembly

Automotive Production Trends Influence Demand for Solvents

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials Play a Critical Part in Aircraft Construction

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process Operations

Global Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings Market by Product Segment (in %) for 2020

Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding

COVID-19 Impact on the Construction Sector: Implications for Solvents

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents

Wood Preservation Presents Opportunities for Solvents: Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation

Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous Cleaning Systems

Solvents: A Highly Regulated Industry Adverse Effects of Solvents on Human Health and Environment

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 188 Featured)



BASF SE

Arkema Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Arkema, Inc.

AGC Inc.

Bayer AG

BP PLC

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd.

A-Gas International

Alliance Organics LLP Carbon Clean Solutions Limited.

