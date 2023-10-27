Zippa Announces Its Consumer-Led Content Marketing Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Content marketing agency

Genuine conversations to cash

There is a new wave in marketing and sales, it's the wave of the people brands who have strategically positioned for this change...

- Esther AkinsolaTORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, October 24, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zippa , in its mission to help startups and small businesses in the food, travel and tourism industries decrease marketing spend and drive revenue growth has today announced its intention to transform marketing and advertising with content that helps consumers. As consumer demand continues to shift toward conversational marketing, this strategic move gives businesses the ability to create demand and explore the needs of customers with impactful marketing content that stands apart in an oversaturated marketplace.A study commissioned by Google Cloud found that 82% of buyers want a brand's value to match theirs and Zippa will ensure its customers are positioned to adapt and thrive with the change.Configured to serve brands around the world, Zippa stays true to its name by being the link between businesses and their customers.Through its team of experts and close relationships with industry leaders and practitioners, the agency helps companies build authority, gain trust, improve discoverability and sales.The agency will accomplish this through its focus on omnichannel, content repurposing and customer journey deep-dive.“Everywhere I turn, I see objections,” said Akinsola Esther, Principal Strategist at Zippa.“Recruiters expressing their disgust with generic pitches, small and medium businesses embracing conversational marketing, target audiences embracing authentic stories - I believe the next wave of marketing is personalization. People want to see your ads, your website or your social media and say, "This person understands me, I'd be disappointed if I didn't do business with them.”Zippa understands that the role of content marketing isn't to become a content factory but to change the way people think and act. This kind of holistic process requires a depth of knowledge and a wide breadth of experience. By providing content strategy, SEO, SEM, content marketing and conversion rate optimization services, Zippa helps its customers stay top of mind and generate high ROI.

Esther Akinsola

Zippa Marketing

+1 715-303-1018



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn