Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 7,320 As Israeli Warplanes Pummel The Besieged Enclave

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, October 27 (Petra) -- The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Qudra, said the toll from the Israeli war on Gaza is over 7,320, including 3,038 children, 1,726 women, and 414 senior citizens.according to a statement issued Friday, Qudra said the ongoing and unabated Israeli war injured at least 18,960 since october 7.He added that the Israeli forces committed 41 massacres in the past hours, claiming the lives of 298, the majority of whom were displaced to the southern Gaza Strip, which the Israeli occupation claims is safe.He explained that the Ministry of Health received 1,700 reports of missing persons, including 940 children still under the rubble.Qudra confirmed that the Israeli violations against the health system led to the killing of 104 Palestinians among its staff and the destruction of 25 ambulances, noting that the Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted 57 health institutions and put 12 hospitals and 32 primary care centres out of service as a result of the targeting or failure to bring in fuel.He stated that the continuation of the trickling supply of medical aid does not help the health system and leads to more victims.Qudra stated that the Israeli occupation forces deliberately committed 772 massacres against families, killing 5,500 since October 7, adding that the number would be much higher if the victims under rubble are counted.He warned that the failure to immediately bring fuel into hospitals threatens the lives of thousands of wounded and sick people who need life-saving services, adding that the Israeli occupation authorities are using the failure to bring medical supplies and fuel into hospitals as an additional weapon to expand the "Gaza Holocaust."Qudra noted that the Ministry of Health's announcement of the detailed report on the victims of the Israeli war revealed "the true face of the US administration," accusing it of bias towards Israel, which puts it in an embarrassing position in front of its people and in front of the world.He added that the Ministry of Health would inform the US administration and those that share its scepticism that nothing prevents any neutral party from reaching Gaza to see the "horror of the massacres told by the victims, children, women and families that were completely annihilated during the Holocaust that is still being committed by the Israeli occupation."He called on the American administration and the international community to ask Israel why it forced international institutions to leave their positions in northern Gaza and head south except to obscure the facts and control their work, which is supposed to be purely humanitarian and designed for these conditions of wars and conflicts.He said that, based on the principle of transparency of the Ministry of Health, it assures everyone that its doors are open for all relevant institutions to view their work and statistics, calling on the international community to "look with keen eyes at the suffering of the Palestinian people and the collapse of the health system."