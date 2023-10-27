WHO Estimate 1,000 Bodies Still Under Rubble In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 27 (Petra) -- A World Health Organisation (WHO) official said Friday the organisation has received estimates that there are still at least 1,000 bodies under the rubble in Gaza that have not been identified and have not yet been registered.WHO Representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territories Richard Peppercorn said in response to a question about the death toll in Gaza, "We also obtained these estimates that indicate that there are still more than 1,000 people under the rubble who have not yet been identified."The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that more than 7,000 people were killed in the bombing operations carried out by Israel since October 7.