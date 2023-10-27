CORCORAN WELCOMES FIRST FRANCHISE IN CANADA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Led by Cliff Rego, the Toronto area firm formerly known as Rego Realty becomes Corcoran Horizon Realty

Corcoran Group, LLC today announced its continued expansion by welcoming its first Canadian franchise with the launch of Corcoran Horizon Realty. Owned and led by CEO Cliff Rego, the brokerage will serve clients in the greater Toronto area and throughout the entire Ontario province. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, emphasizes the company's ongoing expansion across North America, and developing international breadth with this entrance into the Canadian market.

As Canada's most populous province, Ontario is an attractive locale for both domestic and international consumers, boasting a vibrant blend of modern city centers, charming urban sprawl, and a pristine countryside. Toronto, the provincial capital and Canada's largest city, stands as a global economic and cultural hub in the south, while Ottawa, the nation's capital city and political center, lies at the northeast of the province. Additionally, the Waterloo region just outside of Toronto has emerged as a global technology hub, renowned for innovative production in the visual display, software, satellite, and eLearning industries, building upon the area's in-demand real estate market.

"Toronto is a dynamic city and a world leader in business, finance, and culture – I can't think of a better market for Corcoran's entry into Canada," said Liebman. "Cliff and his incredible organization are ideal partners as we continue our global expansion and I'm eager to unveil all that Corcoran has to offer consumers and real estate professionals across Ontario."

Rego Realty, now Corcoran Horizon Realty, evolved into its current form in 2003, built upon the success of the company's core agent team, the Rego Team. Founded and led by Canadian real estate industry leader Cliff Rego, the company has grown to be regarded as an influential brokerage within the marketplace over the past two decades. Through a strategic division of elevated services offered to clients, whether through buying, selling, leasing, investment, or development, the team has transacted over $3 billion Canadian dollars of real estate.

Attributing to this success is the company's management of sales, marketing, and administration for some of Ontario's premier new developments, including HIP Development's coveted Strata condominiums in Waterloo, Rainbow Lake in Kitchener, and the Gaslight District in Cambridge. Spanning the greater southwest region of Ontario, the company has also worked on large-scale new development projects with the area's most recognized names, such as Pearle Developments' soon to be completed Elora Mill Condominiums, Andrin Homes, Reid's Heritage Homes, Activa, Huron Creek Developments, and many more.

"Since our founding, we've aimed to enhance the real estate experience for our valued clients, our talented agents, and our dedicated industry peers," said Rego. "Having partnered with Corcoran, all of our efforts toward these goals will be amplified, benefiting from a world-class brand and robust international network, ensuring the best possible opportunities for our company's continued success."

Corcoran Horizon Realty, powered by the Rego Team, is comprised of more than 55 agents and support staff, and will continue to operate out of the company's existing offices, located in Kitchener and Cambridge.

In addition to serving as CEO of Corcoran Horizon Realty, Rego will remain at the helm of the Rego Team, which has served as an award-winning agent team with a dedicated client base in the Waterloo-Wellington area for more than 20 years. Under the new affiliation with Corcoran, the company is ideally poised and eager to expand their presence, both within the greater Toronto area, as well as across the entire Ontario province.

For 50 years, Corcoran has stood for excellence in real estate, following their tagline, "Live Who You Are," by providing a human-first approach to real estate that has made it one of the industry's most luminous brands. Through the company's strong history of sales, Corcoran has become a leader in their company-owned regions of New York City[1], where the brokerage has been ranked #1 based on residential sales volume for the last several years, the Hamptons, as well as Miami and Palm Beach in South Florida – some of America's most luxurious markets.

Corcoran's affiliate network has grown steadily both domestically and abroad since its launch in February 2020. In 2022 alone, Corcoran welcomed and expanded affiliates in Florida, Georgia, Connecticut, Washington, Tennessee, New Jersey, the Cayman Islands, and Turks & Caicos. Most recently, Corcoran announced the launch of Corcoran Prestige Realty earlier this week, based out of Houston, Texas.

