Vanguard To Expand Municipal Bond ETF Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced plans to launch Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) and Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC), two index municipal bond ETFs. The ETFs will be managed by Vanguard's Fixed Income Group, which has overseen municipal bond portfolios for more than 40 years.

"Vanguard continues to build its lineup of funds and ETFs designed to meet investors' distinct objectives, and specific risk-reward preferences," said Dan Reyes, Global Head of Vanguard Portfolio Review Department. "These new strategies will offer tax-sensitive investors low-cost exposure to important segments of the municipal bond market through the ETF product structure."

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF is for investors with tax sensitivity, an intermediate-term time horizon and a preference for passive management. The ETF is designed to provide federally tax-free yield in an efficient and low-cost ETF structure and complements Vanguard's existing short-term and broad market national tax-exempt ETFs. It will have an estimated expense ratio of 0.08%, compared with the average expense ratio for competing ETFs of 0.37%1.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF is also designed for tax-sensitive investors with an intermediate-term time horizon and a preference for passive management but will be specifically designed for residents of California. The ETF is designed to provide yield that is tax-exempt at both the federal and state levels for California residents. It will have an estimated expense ratio of 0.08%, compared with the average expense ratio for competing funds of 0.28%2. Though this represents Vanguard's first state-specific municipal bond ETF, Vanguard manages nine state-specific mutual funds today, three of which invest exclusively in California.

Vanguard's Fixed Income Group employs an experienced municipal portfolio management team with proven expertise and a track record of producing strong client outcomes across Vanguard's existing municipal bond fund and ETF lineup. Vanguard's municipal bond team is comprised of 40 tenured portfolio managers, traders, and analysts that leverage deep experience, scale, and sophisticated processes to navigate this complex segment of the fixed income market. Vanguard's $229 billion municipal bond lineup2 includes the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB), the recently introduced Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTES), and a wide range of actively managed tax-exempt state, national, and money market funds.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to individual investors, institutions, and financial professionals. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard's fund shareholder clients own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard .

1Expense ratio figures as of 7/31/2023, Lipper.

2Assets under management figures as of 9/30/2023.

Bond funds are subject to interest rate risk, which is the chance bond prices overall will decline because of rising interest rates, and credit risk, which is the chance a bond issuer will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner or that negative perceptions of the issuer's ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline.

Although the income from a municipal bond fund is exempt from federal tax, you may owe taxes on any capital gains realized through the fund's trading or through your own redemption of shares. For some investors, a portion of the fund's income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as to the federal Alternative Minimum Tax.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) but has not yet become effective. The SEC has not approved or disapproved these securities or passed upon the adequacy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is considered a criminal offense. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

For more information about Vanguard funds, visit vanguard/fundprospectus to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest.

Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor.

SOURCE Vanguard