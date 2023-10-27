PCCA Honors Ashley Berthelot With The 2023 L. David Sparks Advocacy Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, Texas, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA has honored Ashley Berthelot of Professional Arts Pharmacy in Lafayette, Louisiana , as the 2023 recipient of the L. David Sparks Advocacy Award . PCCA Vice President of Public Affairs, Education and Human Relations Lizzie Harbin recognized Sparks' legacy and presented the award, along with Sparks, to Berthelot on Thursday, October 26, during the company's ThinkNext: International Seminar 2023 in Houston, Texas.

“Ashley is a passionate advocate for compounding - helping to ensure patients have access to the medications they need,'” Harbin said.“She's attended every PCCA ACT Legislative Conference and always brings her energy and enthusiasm to the event and her meetings with legislators. Ashley is also tenacious. For many years, she had invited her senator to tour Professional Arts Pharmacy. Finally, this year, it happened. Before the tour, Ashley prepped her team and covered all details - from pre-briefing papers to sample media quotes. She is quick to say yes to anything related to advocacy and has never turned down our request for help. Ever.”

Berthelot currently serves as Vice President of Marketing and Administration at Professional Arts Pharmacy, a PCCA member since 1995. A graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, she was named Woman of the Year by the Louisiana-Mississippi Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and received a Top 20 Under 40 Acadiana Leadership Award from the705 and the Acadiana Advocate. Berthelot has also served as a speaker for PCCA at its ACT Legislative Conference and Marketing & Sales Symposium. She currently volunteers at the United Way of Acadiana and the705, an organization that develops young professionals into future leaders.

Named after PCCA's chief executive officer, the L. David Sparks Advocacy Award celebrates passionate, committed and tenacious advocates for pharmacy compounding.

# # #

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients' lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health system pharmacies, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx .

Attachment

Ashley Berthelot



PCCA Website

PCCA Facebook

PCCA Instagram PCCA LinkedIn





Ashley Berthelot Ashley Berthelot has been honored by PCCA as the 2023 recipient of the L. David Sparks Advocacy Awar... Tags #compounding #personalizedmedicine #pharmacycompounding #istx23 #thinknext #wherecompoundersconnect Related Links