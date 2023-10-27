Raw Rev Plant-Based Energy Bars Celebrates The Return Of Beloved Glo Formula

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alice Benedetto, CEOHAWTHORNE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Raw Rev Plant-Based Energy Bars is excited to announce the long-awaited comeback of its original "Glo" formula, set to hit the shelves next month. Responding to overwhelming consumer demand, Raw Rev is reintroducing its cherished low-sugar, high-protein Glo bars , now with a fresh, eye-catching packaging design that underscores the enhanced formula.Founder and CEO Alice Benedetto openly acknowledges the past misstep, stating, "We aimed to improve our product, but made mistakes. Customers didn't like the taste, and there were unexpected production issues with the formula change. We've learned a lot, and I'm thrilled to bring back what our customers loved."Established in 2004 by Alice Benedetto, RN, chef, and mother of two, Raw Rev has been a trailblazer in the energy bar industry, introducing plant-based, vegan bars that are low in sugar and high in protein.The decision to revert to the original "Glo" formula is a direct response to customer feedback expressing dissatisfaction with the recent changes. Raw Rev conducted a thorough focus group involving loyal patrons, incorporating their insights to ensure the revitalized formula remains faithful to the beloved original.Raw Rev Plant-Based Energy Bars are available in leading retail stores, including Wegmans, Big Y, Sprouts, and Kroger.Raw Rev eagerly anticipates reconnecting with its valued customers and expresses gratitude for their unwavering support throughout this transformative journey. With the return of the original "Glo" formula, Raw Rev aims to once again delight taste buds and deliver a nourishing, plant-based energy bar that upholds its legacy.

