New Key Personnel And Multi-Million Dollar Investments Pursuing Raynet's Mission, Discover To Manage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ragip Aydin, CEO of Raynet, Isabella Borth, Chief Marketing Officer, and Andreas Gieseke, Managing Director and Chief Products & Technology Officer

Michael Birzele, member of the advisory board

Malte Pollmann, member of the advisory board

- Ragip Aydin, CEO of Raynet

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Raynet announces strategic realignment, multi-million dollar investments and expands advisory board with advanced expertise

A global software company with market-leading solutions and managed services in Enterprise Software Management, Raynet today announced significant changes that will shape the company's future.

Strategic realignment of executive board and management team

Starting June 1st, 2023, Andreas Gieseke (43) began serving as Managing Director and will also serve as Chief Products & Technology Officer, where he will drive Raynet's technology vision and further develop its innovative product and solution portfolio. Isabella Borth (38) has been appointed Chief Marketing & Growth Officer and will also serve as an Authorized Signatory. In these roles she will strengthen the Raynet brand and increase the company's growth on a global level.

Andreas Gieseke and Isabella Borth will collaborate closely with Raynet CEO and founder Ragıp Aydın to ensure a unified strategy, to pursue the company's vision, and fulfill its mission,“Discover to Manage” more effectively and sustainably.

“I am excited to further develop a long-term technology product roadmap that aligns with our business goals and requirements. Our vision is to push the boundaries of technology and develop solutions that deliver both immediate and sustainable value to our customers,” explains Andreas Gieseke.

Isabella Borth also expressed her determination:“In today's environment, where growth through marketing is critical, I am tasked with driving the development and execution of our strategy, strengthening our market position, increasing customer and partner engagement, and further expanding our growth through targeted actions.”

Investing millions in the future

Raynet plans to invest millions of dollars to strengthen its global operations and consolidate its leadership position. These investments will be used to develop future-oriented technologies, provide innovation management for the solutions portfolio, and develop new markets.

And another critical initiative is helping to shape Raynet's future: building the world's largest data library.

"We are striving to build the most comprehensive technology catalog in the world to identify patterns and make predictions for the future. This wealth of data from a wide range of industries will ensure that we have a comprehensive understanding of technology trends, security risks and efficiency gains that will benefit all customers. It represents a significant milestone that will have a revolutionary impact on cybersecurity, resource optimization, technology innovation and global IT trends such as Data Lake and IoT, says, Ragıp Aydın, CEO of Raynet.

Expansion of the Advisory Board

Raynet is also strengthening its advisory board with leading expertise in two key areas. Michael Birzele, who has more than 10 years of experience in senior positions in product development Managed Digital Workspace and Digital Collaboration Solutions at T-Systems International, will support the company in its Open Source Software (OSS) and Digital Sovereignty initiatives.

Malte Pollmann, who has been a member of Utimaco's management board since 2008 and was CEO of the Utimaco Group from 2011 to 2018, brings his renowned expertise as a cybersecurity specialist to the company. Raynet's entire solution portfolio provides fully automated control and management of OSS, helping organizations achieve digital sovereignty.

In addition, Raynet's Unified Data Platform gives organizations complete IT visibility into the security of their cyber assets, providing advanced protection from cyberattacks.

These highly skilled subject matter and industry experts will leverage their years of experience and expertise to support the global software vendor in expanding to additional industries as well as public authorities and drive the company's strategic initiatives in security-related and highly sensitive industries.

Raynet looks to the future with hopeful expectation and is motivated to drive its vision to enable global enterprises to achieve visibility, security, and efficient IT investments with its technologies.

Isabella Borth

Raynet GmbH

