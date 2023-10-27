Concession F&B Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) global-market-re.jpeg" width="300" height="88" alt="Concession F&B Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The concession F&B market is poised to reach $36.36 billion by 2027 with a 5% CAGR in The Business Research Company 's Concession F&B Global Market Report 2023.

The concession F&B market thrives with the growth of leisure and tourist industries. Asia-Pacific leads the concession F&B market share . Major players in the Concession F&B market are Nestlé, PepsiCo, Bunge, Mars, Coca-Cola, Olam, Mondelez, Smithfield Foods, Kraft Heinz, and General Mills.

Concession F&B Market Segments

.By Type: Food, Beverage

.By Cuisine: American, European, Asian, African, Latin America

.By Application: Airports, Motorways, Railways, City Sites And Leisure, Sports Arenas, Retail Outlets

.By Geography: The global concession F&B market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Concession F&B refers to food and beverage services provided within a concession or a specifically designated area within a larger establishment or venue. It typically involves the leasing or contracting space by a third-party vendor to operate a food and beverage business.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Concession F&B Market Trends And Strategies

4. Concession F&B Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Concession F&B Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

